The Victoria Shamrocks are looking to punch their ticket to the Mann Cup tonight in game four of their best-of-seven WLA Final series against the Langley Thunder.

It would mark Victoria’s first trip to the revered national championship since 2019. The Shamrocks, the last WLA team to win the Mann Cup, last captured lacrosse’s oldest honour in 2015. They’ll face the winner of the Major Series Lacrosse Finals between Peterborough and Six Nations. That series is currently tied 2-2, with the winner hosting the tournament. Victoria has faced both eastern franchises in Mann Cup’s past.

Game 4 is at 6:30 tonight at the Q Centre in Colwood. The Shamrocks have not lost a game at home this season (regular season or playoffs).

In a press release, the Shamrocks stated, “They are pleased to say that ticket sales are already very strong for game four tonight and are expecting a capacity crowd. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early online or head to the Shamrocks office, opening at 12:00 pm.”