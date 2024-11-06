The federal NDP Veterans Affairs critic has tabled a private members bill that would ensure all veterans who need a service animal -- can get one.

North Island/Powell River MP Rachel Blaney says veterans face many barriers to getting a service dog, including high costs and uncertainty regarding training.

Blaney's bill hopes to lift those barriers and make national standards mandatory.

The bill would create a framework to enhance the provision of animal-assisted services to veterans and national standards to define what training veteran's service animal has & requires, and to force the government to provide animal-assisted service to veterans.