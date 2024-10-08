West Shore RCMP have released details on the serious collision that closed southbound TCH near Spencer Close and McCallum Rd in Langford just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the collision occurred when the driver of dump truck travelling northbound on the highway lost control and collided with the concrete meridian barriers, pushing them into the southbound lanes.



A 2007 Pontiac Torrent travelling southbound was not able to avoid the debris and collided with the right-hand concrete barrier.

The driver of the Pontiac Torrent was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

CFAX1070 listener Rita was driving by the scene earlier. "Just across from the Spencer Road gas station (McCallum) there was a vehicle that crashed into the median. It was being towed away. The whole front of the vehicle was smashed in."

The highway clean up and towing of the dump truck took several hours causing significant delays for morning commuters.

Traffic on the TCH southbound was backed up past Tunnel Hill at times.

Police determined that speed was a factor and the driver of the dump truck has been fined.