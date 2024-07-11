A swarm of earthquakes, close in timing and location, struck off the west coast of Vancouver Island on the morning of July 11.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck at 8:08 a.m. 183 km SW of Port Alice.



A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck nine minutes later 187.5 km west of Tofino.

That was followed by a 4.9 at 9:17 a.m., and then a 4.8 at 10:34 a.m. in the same region.

No reports of damage and no tsunami generated.

But there were reports the strongest shaker was felt in parts of Washington State.

Seismologist John Cassidy says that part of the ocean floor -- is a busy location.

"It's Canada's most active earthquake zone. Magnitude 5 and 6 earthquakes are not terribly rare in the area. If we look at the magnitude 6 level, there have been 11 over the past 25 years."

So, every few years there's a magnitude 6 in that area."