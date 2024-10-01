Locally, the group Seniors for Climate Action Victoria are holding a rally and information event from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday on the lawn at the BC Legislature.



The organizers say seniors are very concerned that there will not be a liveable planet for future generations - unless we take action now.

In addition to speakers and information booths there will be music, art, and a multigenerational dance by seniors, and children from Victoria Ballet.

The rally is one of more than 70 events organized by seniors across Canada today.