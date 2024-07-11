The Government of British Columbia has committed to enforcing the rent and service cost protections in the Residential Tenancy Act for seniors in independent living.

The move comes a week after Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt issued a report on the issue.

Levitt issued a statement Thursday that the Provincial Government agrees seniors independent living units are subject to the act.

It also recognizes that both rent and mandatory service fees are subject to annual limits on rent increases, which need to be enforced consistently.

The Residential Tenancy Branch is updating its policy guidelines to clarify that independent living is covered by the act even in residences where independent living and assisted living units are co-located.