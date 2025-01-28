The latest dirt on Victoria Seedy Saturday? It’s being 'repotted' this year.

The second longest running Seedy Saturday in the world has been a cornerstone event for the local community since 1994, growing connections between gardeners, seed savers, farmers, and environmental organizations.

Last year, following the pandemic, 1100 green thumbs packed a smaller venue, some waiting up to 30 minutes to get in.

So this year organizers are pulling up roots and re-establishing in bigger digs.

50 local vendors will offer a diverse range of seeds, plants, organic gardening supplies, and plenty of sage advice at Crystal Gardens in Downtown Victoria from 11-4pm Saturday, February 15.

Admission is by donation.

Organizers say with rising food costs and the growing impacts of climate change on food systems, the need for this event has never been greater.