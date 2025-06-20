Save Our Saanich Neighbourhoods Society is staging a second rally this weekend to rally against the current Saanich Alternate Approval Process (AAP.)

The demonstration is scheduled to run 11:30am to 1pm Saturday (June 21) at the intersection of Gorge Road West and Tillicum Road.

S.O.S. organizers are fighting the District's desire to obtain electoral approval for a bylaw to authorize the District to borrow up to $150M for the redevelopment of the Saanich Operations Centre.

Elector Response Forms will be available at the rally for residents wanting to vote against the Saanich AAP.

Several dozen protesters gathered at the intersection of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue at the first rally on June 10.

The bylaw will be adopted unless 10% or more of eligible electors within Saanich sign and return an Elector Response Form to the District before 4:30pm, Wednesday June 25.