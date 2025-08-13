The BC Wildfire Service says the Mount Underwood fire has scorched 2156 hectares of wilderness in less than 48-hours.

"It is like nothing we have ever seen before, certainly not in our area."

Early Wednesday, Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions told CFAX 1070 that the aggressive nature of this fire is very unsettling: "Even BC Wildfire said it's unlike anything they have personally ever seen on Vancouver Island before. So the growth has really been unprecedented. For the most part, the fire has been growing away from Port Alberni. But we did see a shift yesterday (Tuesday) which led to an increased evacuation alert."

The 250-site China Creek Campground and Marina, situated about 15 kilometres southwest of Port Alberni was evacuated on Monday.

The BC Wildfire Service says Bamfield Road remains closed due to the fire proximity.

BC Hydro has been out since early Monday evening to 528 homes and businesses in Bamfield and beyond. Officials are asking all but residents to stay away from the community.

BC Wildfire Service say being in the midst of a severe drought combined with,strong winds flowing up the Alberni Inlet is pushing the flames aggressively uphill.

Three initial attack & three unit crews; five helicopters, five skimmers, one birddog, and one heavy equipment task force are involved in the fight.

There are currently 98 wildfires burning in B.C., five of which are classified as out-of-control. Seven new fires have sparked in the last 24 hours.