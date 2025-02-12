Another fire, the second in days, sparked in a washroom at Oak Bay High on Tuesday.

Oak Bay Fire crews were called in after a small fire was lit in the lower-level Southeast girl’s bathroom around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

Staff managed to put the fire out, however, the school was temporarily evacuated due to smoke circulating through the ventilation system.

Classes resumed once the air quality improved.

Last Friday, a fire was knocked out in a boy’s washroom.

Saanich Police Forensic Investigation Services & Oak Bay Police says the incidents have not been linked at this point.