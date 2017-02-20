North Island College here on Vancouver Island will be the home of a new seaweed innovation hub.

The federal government is investing over 880 thousand dollars to help the College to create a seaweed seed bank, secure a mobile processing unit, test new seaweed dehydration and food processing technologies and help small-scale producers improve operations and adopt innovations.

The BC Shellfish Growers’ Association, meanwhile, will recieve a quarter million to support their Industry Modernization of Practices, Accountability, and Communications Program