Nanaimo RCMP say the search continues for a 65-year-old woman who disappeared more than 72 hours ago, on the evening of Thursday, November 13.

Serious Crime Unit investigators say they are treating Sherry Shelley's disappearance as highly suspicious.

Shelley is believed to have been in the area between Walmart and the Old Logging Road located off Ware Road in Lantzville during the overnight hours from last Thursday into Friday.

Investigators say she may have been with her vehicle, described as a white 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Anyone with information on Sherry Shelley should call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line.