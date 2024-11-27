Saanich Police are asking homeowners south of PKOLS/Mt Douglas Park to double check their home security cameras.

Investigators are looking for any trace of a 64-year-old man last seen late Saturday afternoon in that area.

Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization's search-and-rescue team are scouring the urban wilderness area.

'Christian' is described 5-foot-6, with a medium build, blue eyes, shaggy brown hair, and a grey goatee beard.

He was last seen wearing a hooded black winter jacket with a Cleveland Browns logo on the front and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich Police.