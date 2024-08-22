The search is on for a new Police Chief in Victoria.

Del Manak's contract has been extended until August 31, 2025, despite initial plans to retire this year. The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has contracted executive search firm Pinton Forrest & Madden Group Inc. to identify who will replace Manak.



Manak plans to step down next year after serving as Chief Constable for more than 7 years.

Manak is proud to continue serving as chief while the board takes the time it needs to conduct a through selection process, he said in a statement published by the police board.

"This is a critical time in the evolution of police services, and the Victoria Police Department faces both unique and general challenges," Manak said in the statement.

The police board meeting also saw the election of a new chair and vice-chair, Micayla Hayes and Elizabeth Cull. This is the first time it has a chair who is not a mayor after provincial rule changes.