The pup was picked up last week by the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue center after his mom didn't return.



Assistant Manager Emily Johnson says, unfortunately, there was some human interference. "We sent out a responder to take a look at this pup in person and when they arrived there was someone petting the seal pup and the person had put it on their lap. Definitely not what we want people doing."

Despite that, Johnson is optimistic that the male pup named "Salty C" may be able to return to the wild.

"We're starting to get some nutrients in. He's starting gain some weight, which is always a great sign. He's doing some swimming now, which is amazing. Yeah, we're cautiously optimistic for Salty C," says Johnson.

Johnson says the pup was quite thin and had a problem with one of its eyes. It looked like the pup had been on its own for about 24 hours.