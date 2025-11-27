Just as shopping intensifies ahead of the holidays, one local longtime market is crying Bah Humbug! over cancellations out of its control.

Moss Street Market organizers says SD61 has cancelled five upcoming Saturday events including Dec. 20, 27 & Jan. 3, and again March 21 and 28, during the March Break, due to lack of custodial services available onsite at Sir James Douglas school gymnasium in Fairfield.

In a letter posted online, organizers say the move comes as a shock.

They have rented the gym space for the last 12 years, adding that for the past two years, SD61 has eliminated their historical 50% gym rental discount, doubling rent cost to more than $1300 per market.

The 30th annual Holiday Market will still go ahead from 10am to 4pm Saturday & Sunday, December 13 & 14 with over 70 vendors onsite.

Normally, Moss Street Winter Markets happen every Saturday, November through April, with reduced hours of 10am to 1pm.