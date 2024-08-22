The one-week countdown is officially on as the BC Lions announce the schedule of events for Touchdown Pacific.

Opening ceremonies for the mini-Grey Cup festival at Ship Point start at noon next Thursday and will include live music, food and drinks and player autograph sessions.

The Lions will hold open practice next Thursday at Starlight Stadium in Langford

The ticketed Backyard Watch Party at Central Park opens Saturday at noon celebrating the homecoming of Nathan Rourke with game-worn jersey up for grabs.

Game time against the Ottawa RedBlacks is at 4pm next Saturday at Royal Athletic Park.

CFAX 1070 is your radio home for BC Lions football. Our own Al Ferraby and Steve Young kick off our on-air coverage with a live pre-game show on CFAX 1070 starting at 1pm next Saturday.