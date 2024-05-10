With a focus on the health & welfare of our fine-feathered friends, bird lovers will flock to Esquimalt Lagoon Saturday to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day.

A variety of events and opportunities will be onsite -- including a presentation by The Raptors at 9 a.m. Saturday.



This year the campaign focuses on the importance of insects, an essential source of energy for many migratory bird species.

96% of birds need insects in their diet -- and concern is growing over decreasing insect populations

Dr. Alison Moran, who leads the Hummingbird Project at Rocky Point Bird Observatory, is offering an in-person & online presentation at Berwick House in Royal Oak at 7 p.m. Friday.

Dr. Moran has published research papers on systemic pesticide contamination in hummingbirds and the spread of these contaminants in the environment.

Expects say you can do your part in keeping bird populations healthy by:

Cleaning your bird feeders at least every two weeks, and keeping them away from areas open to poultry and other domestic animals;

Keep cats inside or from roaming outdoors will help to save millions of birds in Canada every year;

Installing window markers, move houseplants back from windows, and turn off lights in rooms not in use can help prevent bird strikes. Approximately 70,000 birds die every day from a collision with a window.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault issued a statement to mark World Migratory Bird Day. In part, stating:

"Canada's diverse landscapes seasonally hosting about 470 different species, of which about 380 are migratory. However, despite their great adaptability, science shows significant decreases in many bird populations. Three billion birds have been lost since 1970 in North America, and half of bird populations are in decline worldwide."