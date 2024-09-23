There are a number of local tree planting events happening later this week.

More than 3000 volunteers across Canada plant trees as part of National Forest Week. There are 21 planting events happening in 18 communities.



In Sooke, there's a waitlist available for tree planting from 10am until 12-noon Saturday in Butler Park, which served as a heavy truck logging road for over 80 years.

Click HERE to join the waitlist.

Elsewhere, The District of Central Saanich is celebrating its annual Tree Appreciation Day with an event in Chatterton Park this weekend.

The event involves planting 50 trees on Saturday afternoon.

Central Saanich Parks staff will be on hand to help plant trees and pull invasive ivy, an effort which helps to protect mature trees.

Residents will get a chance to take home Garry Oak seedlings, which are fire-resistant as mature trees and safe to plant in your yard.

This year's location was chosen because the grassy area beside Chatterton Park, between Wallace Drive and Woodward Drive, is an ideal spot for restoring native species.

Staff will prepare the ground ahead, making it easy for kids and adults to get their hands in the dirt.

Residents are reminded dress for the weather, wear long pants and rubber boots, and bring their own gloves, shovels, and clippers.

The District will have some tools available for use.

For event details, click HERE