A Salt Spring Island RCMP officer is being credited with saving the life of a senior earlier this year.

Earlier this year, on April 4, Salt Spring RCMP received a request from out-of-province family to check on their elderly father who they had not heard from in a couple of months.

Police found the man living in unhealthy conditions. He was initially reluctant -- adamant that he was fine -- and did not need help.

Cst. Lloyd stayed with the senior for over an hour, building a rapport between them. The man finally agreed to be admitted to hospital.

Fast forward to mid-July, when the senior visited the Salt Spring Island RCMP detachment to show his appreciation for the officer and the detachment staff.

He shared that medical staff determined he had been unknowingly bleeding internally for some time.

Doctors say he would have succumbed in the next 24 hours had it not been from the intervention of the officer who convinced him to get treated at the hospital.