Some residents on Salt Spring Island have been dealing with a Boil Water Advisory over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The advisory was issued late Saturday morning for part of the Highland-Fernwood water service.

The Capital Regional District says water quality may have been compromised during a water main break.

Residents on Maliview Drive, Fer de Lance Road, Westcott Road, Hedger Road and Walker's Hook Road should disinfect household tap water by boiling it vigorously for one minute.

Island Heath will issues an 'All Clear' notice once water samples indicate the water quality no longer poses a risk to public health.

