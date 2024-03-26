The group Canadian Citizens Against Crime and Public Drug Abuse plans to rally in front of the Cowichan Aquatic Centre in Duncan today, demanding improved safety for women & children.

Organizers say the demonstration at 3p.m. is to put pressure on officials to increase safety for women & children who visit the centre

The group alleges the Cowichan Aquatic Centre allowed a man claiming to identify as a woman into the woman's washroom last weekend.

They say the individual proceeded to change his clothing in plain view of women and children present in the room at the time.

North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP confirm they are investigating an incident and have located and identified all persons involved.

The Citizens Against Crime members claim the Centre has had these kinds of problems in the past.

They say as a result, many women and children are afraid to attend because of the unsafe and harmful practices.