Crews will be installing concrete roadside barriers along the shoulders of Hwy 4 through MacMillan Provincial Park (Cathedral Grove) over two nights.

Single-lane-alternating traffic will be in effect from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. this Sunday, Jan. 26 and Monday, Jan. 27.

Drivers should expect minor delays.

Transportation ministry staff say about 200 metres of barriers will be placed on each side of the highway shoulder through the existing “no parking” areas of Cathedral Grove.

The move is to increase safety when vehicles are illegally parked along that route during heavy tourist seasons.