British Columbia has announced changes to the safer supply program.

The province is moving to a witness model in which users are watched by healthcare staff as they consume opioids that have been prescribed.

It's an effort to reduce the criminal diversion of prescribed alternatives to illicit street drugs.

The Province is also making changes to the fee structure for pharmacies that provide those alternatives.

Fees will be restructured for daily dispensing to better align with the cost of providing service and avoid financial incentive for bad actors to offer kickbacks to retain and attract new patients, and to try to take advantage of the system.