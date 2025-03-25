Saanich is rolling out its Greener Garbage collection routes beginning Friday.

The change means to a third of households in the District may experience a change in their collection day.

The change is being made to better rebalance trash truck payloads, increase collection capacity, and reduce emissions.

On Monday, a special pickup is scheduled for approximately 2800 homes which were facing an extended collection cycle without a pickup.

Affected residents will receive a letter alerting them to the changes.

It is important that residents have their garbage and organics cart out by 7 a.m. on collection day.

If carts aren't collected on the day specified in the Greener Garbage collection calendar or Greener Garbage app. Contact: greenergarbage@saanich.ca