Saanich Police managed to quell a standoff with just minor injuries Tuesday night

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Gorge Road around 7:30 pm.

A male suspected to be involved had already left the area.



He was located in a vehicle in Royal Oak a short time later. He fled at a high rate of speed and police chose not to chase.



Officers were alerted that he had returned to the original residence around 1030 last night. He was prevented from fleeing this time and refused to follow direction from Police.



Before, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response team could arrive at the scene, the suspect produced a knife and threatened police and exited the vechile.



Police got him to retreat by using a beanbag round.



Once the team was on site, they used a conductive energy weapon to take him into custody. He was taken to hospital for assessment.

