Would you like to have your artwork permanently displayed in public?

The District of Saanich is looking for professional artists and artist teams interested in developing outdoor public artwork as part of the Fire Station No. 2 Redevelopment Project.



Artists or artist teams from across BC are invited to submit applications. The artwork will be selected through a two-stage public jury process.

Artist applications are being accepted online until Wednesday, August 28.

The new artwork will be unveiled at the opening of the new fire station in 2026.