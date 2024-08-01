The District of Saanich is asking residents to offer feedback on the latest draft of the proposed Action Plan to implement the updated draft Urban Forest Strategy.

The urban forest includes all trees and their ecosystems within Saanich:

In parks and private lands;

On commercial and institutional lands;

Along highways, roads and trails.

The renewed draft strategy will provide guidance to staff, Council and residents on managing Saanich's urban forest into the next 10 to 50 years.

The questionnaire will be live until August 12.

The draft Urban Forest Strategy will be brought to Council for consideration on August 19.