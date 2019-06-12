It was a busy Tuesday night for Saanich Public Works crews.

Between 7:00 p.m. and midnight, the Operations Centre received 81 service calls from residents.

The efforts included five crews addressing overland flooding by clearing drains and deploying sandbags.

Two crews worked to ensure there were no sewage overflows by implementing necessary bypass pumping.

Roads had to be closed where natural drainage courses exceeded capacity and overflowed.

With more rain expected on Thursday, residents are encouraged to make sure their drainage systems are cleaned out.