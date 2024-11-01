Saanich Police are searching for a car that was stolen during a Halloween evening carjacking at the McDonald's drive-thru on Saanich Road.

It happened around 6:45 as a suspect, dressed in all black and wearing a mask, approached a Black 2002 Honda Civic as it was preparing to leave the drive thru.

The suspect opened the driver's door, indicated they had a weapon and demanded the owner exit the vehicle. The suspect then drove off eastbound on Saanich Rd.

The driver wasn't physically hurt but was shaken-up. They sought help inside the restaurant where someone called police.

If you saw anything or have dashcam footage or see if you see the stolen vehicle, you’re asked to contact police.

It’s a 2002 Black Honda Civic, license plate number WB2-92P