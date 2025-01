A group of middle school students in Saanich were approached by a driver who asked them to get into his vehicle.

That's according to Saanich Police, who say it happened this morning to a group of kids from Colquitz Middle School.

The students did not enter the vehicle and instead reported the incident to school staff, who then contacted Police.

Investigators quickly located the vehicle and spoke with the driver who was not arrested.

The police investigation is ongoing.