Saanich Police curbed 11 impaired drivers in a 24-hour period last weekend.
Six DUI drivers were pulled of the road on Friday night and another four on Saturday night.
Then late Sunday night, officers stopped a vehicle travelling at 123km/hr in a 50km zone in the 3900-block of Quadra Street. (South of McKenzie)
That driver was issued a ticket for excessive speeding and a roadside screening test for impairment was a 'Fail'.
The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle was impounded for 30.
***
Oak Bay Police stopped a teen driver with a Novice licence last week travelling at more than double the speed limit.
Officers say the radar gun clocked a 2024 Porsche SUV doing 90km/hr in a 40 zone along Beach Drive near Newport Ave. early last Wednesday night.
Deputy Chief Kris Rice says an 18-year-old woman was in the driver's seat.
Her father, the registered owner, was beside her in the passenger seat.
The teen was fined $368, the luxury SUV was towed and impounded for 7 days.