Saanich Police curbed 11 impaired drivers in a 24-hour period last weekend.

Six DUI drivers were pulled of the road on Friday night and another four on Saturday night.

Then late Sunday night, officers stopped a vehicle travelling at 123km/hr in a 50km zone in the 3900-block of Quadra Street. (South of McKenzie)

That driver was issued a ticket for excessive speeding and a roadside screening test for impairment was a 'Fail'.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle was impounded for 30.

***

Oak Bay Police stopped a teen driver with a Novice licence last week travelling at more than double the speed limit.

Officers say the radar gun clocked a 2024 Porsche SUV doing 90km/hr in a 40 zone along Beach Drive near Newport Ave. early last Wednesday night.

Deputy Chief Kris Rice says an 18-year-old woman was in the driver's seat.

Her father, the registered owner, was beside her in the passenger seat.

The teen was fined $368, the luxury SUV was towed and impounded for 7 days.