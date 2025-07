Saanich Police have been busy curbing drivers under the influence.

The number is 91 less than the 320 stopped in the first six months of 2024, a year in which a record number 628 impaired drivers were caught.

Almost half (114) of the impaired drivers stopped from January 1 and June 30 received a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions.

Of the impaired drivers caught:

182 IRPs were issues ranging from 3-days to 90-days.

These drivers also had their vehicles impounded from 3-days to 30-days.

134 of the of the drivers were stopped between 8pm and 2am 44 drivers received 24-hrs licence suspension.

12 were impaired by drugs.

Nine who received a 90-day IRP held a Class 7 licence.

One driver held a Class 1 licence and was caught operating a tractor trailer while attempting to make a commercial delivery.

Saanich Police will be conducting several counterattack roadblocks this month and next.