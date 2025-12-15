Saanich Police are asking for tips are they continue to investigate a weekend assault.

On Sunday, officers were called to a report of a man suffering from an stab wound on Burnside Road West between Harriet and Tillicum Roads.

The victim was treated by Emergency Health Services near Saanich Road and Oak Street.

He was taken to hospital but refused further medical treatment and declined to provide a statement to police.

Given the victim's unwillingness to cooperate, investigators believe this was an isolated or targeted incident.

Police are asking anyone who saw a fight or has dashcam footage on Burnside Rd West between Harriet & Tillicum Rd. between 4:40 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. December 14 to contact Saanich PD's non-emergency number at 250-475-4321 & cite file number 25-23863.