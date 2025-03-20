The Saanich Police Department has a new crest, nearly four years in the making.

It embodies the approach to community-based policing, building positive relationships and trust between communities through inclusiveness, transparency, and open communication.

WSÁNEC artist Tom LaFortune proposed that a raven be the central element. WSÁNEC artist Douglas "Bear" Horne created the illustration.

Under the raven, twin green peaks represent two of Saanich’s regional landmarks—Mount Douglas Park (PKOLS) and Mount Tolmie.

Lekwungen artist Clarence "Butch" Dick was commissioned to illustrate the other Indigenous element - two maple leaves.

The leaves flank a dogwood flower, the official flower of B.C.

"When people see our new crest, I want them to immediately associate it with professionalism, safety, and trust." - Chief Constable Dean Duthie

Historically, SPD has used the District of Saanich’s Coat of Arms.