Saanich Police Chief Constable Dean Duthie has recognized three citizens for selfless actions taken in the interest of public safety and community wellbeing.

Taxi driver Amit Arya was honoured with the Chief Constable’s Citizen’s Certificate of Recognition.

He recently prevent his fare from becoming the victim of a fraud. His actions stopped that person from losing more than $12,000.

Michael Maloney received the same commendation for his actions in following and flagging a driver he suspected of being impaired.

BC Transit Supervisor Steven Sankey placed himself between passengers and a person acting violent and erratic due to a mental health crisis.

Sankey was presented with the Chief Constable’s Citizen’s Award of Valour.