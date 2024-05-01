196 net units have been finished and occupied so far. But their first year goal is 440.



Overall, the BC Government gave Saanich the target of 4,610 houses within five years.

Councillor Teale Phelps Bondaroff says the first year has been challenging given the nature of how long it takes a housing project to go from approval to completion. There's also the fact that the province only considers a unit of housing once it's occupied. "And so the houses that are being finished in Saanich this past year were ones that were approved years ago."

"So now moving forward we can start to see the impact of some of the decisions that we're making on council on housing."

Oak Bay also recently updated their progress in the first year, so far only completing 7 out of a target of 56 units occupied. Mayor Kevin Murdoch told CFAX the seven were all secondary suits created as part of existing homes and approved before the BC Government gave them targets numbers.