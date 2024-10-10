Saanich is moving to limit the size of houses on farmland in the municipality.

Mayor Dean Murdock says they want to stop agricultural land from turning into large estates with higher property values that put them out of reach for actual farmers.



"Our concern is that those large homes limit the future potential for farming. For food production," Murdock tells C-FAX. "We want to make sure that we're keeping the farmland for farming. Not turning them over to large properties that get consumed by very large mansions and can really never be farmed again."

The proposed size limit for homes on Saanich farmland is 4,300 square feet. The idea jumped through some more hurdles at council this week on its way to a final vote at a future meeting.