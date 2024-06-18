Saanich has landed provincial support for an active transportation project.
It has recieved the go ahead to create a pedestrian and cyclist overpass on the Galloping Goose Trail at Tillicum.
The province announced $85 million for projects in 9 communities around British Columbia on Tuesday morning.
Officials say the money amount flowing for the Saanich project is not available yet as the specific project details, including scope, schedule and costs, will be finalized through the planning process which is still ongoing.