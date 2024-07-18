Saanich Police responded to a report of an industrial forklift being used to smash into the front of a bike store in the Broadmead Village Shopping Centre early Thursday morning.

When they arrived they located a forklift stopped in the middle of the 800 block of Royal Oak Drive with no one at the controls.

A witness pointed authorities to a nearby field.

Police Service Dog Bruno and his handler successfully tracked and located the suspect hiding in some bushes nearby.



While fleeing the area and during his arrest, the suspect was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.



The Independent Investigation Office has been notified.



Turns out the forklift was stolen from a work site in the 4500 block of Elk Lake Drive and has been returned.



The suspect was taken into custody, awaiting a court appearance.

