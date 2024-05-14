Saanich is looking for feedback from residents on two plans: The Draft Biodiversity Conservation Strategy and updated Draft Urban Forest Strategy.

Two open houses are happening this week -- one in person, the other online.



The in-person event goes 4:30 p.m. to 7p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Hill Golf Course Clubhouse.

The online meeting is planned for 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

An online questionnaire can be accessed on the website "HelloSaanich" until May 24.

Just 37 submissions were made as of 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Click HERE to access the survey.

The update strategies will provide guidance on how to manage, protect, connect, and enhance biodiversity and urban forest in balance with other priorities like housing and active transportation options.