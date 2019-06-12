The District of Saanich confirmed right after the Wednesday 4:30 deadline that the Alterrnative Approval Process for the Saanich Operations Centre Redevelopment Project has closed.

In the statement it was confirmed that the District’s Corporate Officer is now reviewing and counting Elector Response Forms submitted by community members and certifying the results of the AAP.

Once the results have been certified they will be included on an upcoming Council meeting agenda.

That will be followed by sharing the results through a news release.

Save Our Saanich was hopeful of getting 10 percent of voters to reject the District's borrowing plans through the AAP process.