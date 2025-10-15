The Victoria Royals return to Vancouver Island this weekend to host the defending league champions, the Medicine Hat Tigers for the first and only time this season.

That game will mark the Royals’ annual Country Fest at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.

Ok Boot Corral will be giving away a Stetson Corral hat, along with boots, a belt and buckle.

Island savings will be giving away a signed jersey and a $100 gift card to the team store.

Polish your spurs! There's also a $100 gift card for the best dressed cowboy or cowgirl.

There will be country music and mini horses at Gate #1.