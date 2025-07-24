The Royal Canadian Navy plans to retire a number of its older warships this fall.

Three of those operate out of CFB Esquimalt.

HMCS Saskatoon, Whitehorse and Brandon are among eight of the Navy's 12 Kingston-class vessels will be removed from service following "paying off'' ceremonies in Halifax and Esquimalt.

HMCS Nanaimo will be transferred to Halifax.

The ships, officially known as Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels, were built and launched in the 1990s.

They are primarily used for coastal patrols, search and rescue, law enforcement and mine detection.

The ships have been deployed to operations in the eastern Pacific, Caribbean, off West Africa and in European waters.

They have also taken part in many missions across Canada's three oceans.