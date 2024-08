Shine your cowboy boots & dust off your hat!

West Shore RCMP is hosting a Family Barn Dance at the Juan De Fuca Seniors Center in Colwood on Saturday, Sept 14.



There will BBQ dinner, live music, a silent auction, 50/50 Raffle, and Cops for Cancer merchandise available.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for 12 and under.

All proceeds go to Cops for Cancer Tour De Rock.