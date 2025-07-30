With the B.C. Day long weekend days away, ICBC is warning about an often-overlooked summer danger on the road: Fatigue.

A new Ipsos survey finds 24% B.C. drivers admitted to 'momentarily nodding off' behind the wheel in the past year.

52% surveyed also shared that they’ve driven while tired or drowsy in the past year.

On Vancouver Island, 84 people are injured or killed in collisions involving driver fatigue every year.

Police data shows that 71% more people are injured or killed in fatigue related collisions July and August in B.C. compared to the rest of the year.

On average during the B.C. Day long weekend, two people are killed and 562 people injured in 2064 collisons.