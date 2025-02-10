Whether your a longtime rider or just dream of the open road - this screening will get your motor purring!

The Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival will make its Victoria debut next month.

The Festival, known as the TMFF, is the world's largest film and arts festival dedicated to the celebration of motorcycles and motorcycle culture.

The event will feature seven award-winning short films from across Europe and North America including Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, and the USA.

The screening goes one night only at the Vic Theatre on Friday, March 7. Tickets are $25. (*19 and over)