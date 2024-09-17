The City of Victoria is launching a contest to get coffee lovers to bring their own travel mugs to cafés.

The effort is to reduce waste from single-use items.



Approximately 7000 single-use cups are collected from public waste bins every day in Victoria.

"The most sustainable cup - is the one you already own," said Rory Tooke, Manager of Sustainability, Asset and Support Services with the City of Victoria. "Cups continue to be the most prolific single-use item in the City's garbage.”

You can pick up a wallet-sized stamp card from City Hall or any of the 22 participating business locations.

Then collect a stamp every time you use their own reusable cup at participating cafés between September 17 and October 18.

Each stamp qualifies as an entry into the draw to win one of five zero waste kits valued at $100 each, including gift cards and reusable products that will help reduce waste from other everyday activities.

"This initiative combines the two important goals of supporting local businesses while caring for our environment." -- Shane Devereaux, owner of Habit Coffee.

Making reusing the norm and limiting the distribution of single-use items are key activities in Zero Waste Victoria, the City's plan to reduce the volume of waste sent to landfill by 50 per cent by 2040.

The contest follows Council's recent adoption of the Single-Use Items Reduction Bylaw on September 5 that will require restaurants to serve customers dining on-site with reusable food service ware by March 2026.

Click HERE for more information on the contest.