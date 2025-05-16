Surfs up! Local waves around Vancouver Island will be busy during the first unofficial weekend of summer 2025.

Right on time, Surfrider Foundation Canada has launched Canada’s first 'surf gear circularity' program.

The "ReSurf" Program targets plastic pollution created by wetsuits and surfboards.

6000 kgs of wetsuits and 5000 kgs of surfboards are ditched annually at the West Coast Landfill alone.

Coordinator Daniel Raab says a lot of gear is notoriously difficult to manage at the end of life, leading to tonnes of surf gear waste going to landfill.

The program, based in Ucluelet, focuses on diverting surf gear from landfill.

Until now, there has been no solution to capture or recover these materials in Canada.

Globally, the number of surfers has increased by 35% over the last decade, amplifying the urgency to create sustainable pathways for keeping surf gear materials in a circular economy.