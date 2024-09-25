This week's information session on the SOLID Outreach homeless hub on Dowler Place turned into a chance for concerned citizens, as well supporters, to voice their opinions and frustrations.

The Tuesday night event at Ambrosia Banquet and Events at 638 Fisgard Street was a packed house and went nearly an hour overtime.



Several speakers were critical of the project and the way it has been handled by the city.

"It is interesting that you started this asking for our civility, asked us for our humility. Unfortunately myself and my neighbours, nightly, do not enjoy that from clients of SOLID Outreach. Screaming obscenities nightly, and just screeching, preventing people from having a decent sleep," said Lance Morgan who identified himself as a resident of the area.

SOLID senior director Mark Wilson tried to address some concerns, saying neighbours will have the support of SOLID in multiple ways. Notably, he suggested security staff will be able to monitor and provide service on neighbours' property, provided they sign off for security personnel to do so.

"Certainly when we talk about street congregation, talking any drug paraphernalia on the street, these are the things we're expressly focused on," Williams said.

Ahead of the question period of the meeting, the event moderator instructed attendees not to use it as a political forum. However, community members often spoke about their experiences or opinions to set up the question they asked.

SOLID executive director Jack Philips was also in available to answer questions, suggesting that SOLID's outreach model has been successful elsewhere in the city.

Philips lamented the direction of some of the commentary. "I've been sitting here for an hour and a half to answer questions about the services that will be at Dowler Place. And we stated at the beginning of this meeting it was not for political discourse. But I've had very few questions about what we are going to do at Dowler Place."

Mayor Marianne Alto was in attendance and she was questioned as to why North Park neighbours were not consulted ahead of the city's decision to move forward with the site. "I will absolutely own my own statements, stereotypes and biases that the neighbourhood wouldn't be willing to try this."

Many residents continued to ask to see the operating agreement between the city and SOLID, with many curious about what conditions were included. Alto doubled down on previous statements that the public would see the operating agreement between the city and SOLID once a Freedom of Information process is complete.

"It is almost done and I understand will be done shortly."

Alto did not directly respond to a comment from a member of the public suggesting the FOI agreement would not prevent the city from releasing the operating agreement now.

Dozens of firefighters attended the meeting. Victoria Firefighter Association Local 730 spokesperson Jeremy Wilson confirmed to CFAX 1070 that the union was there as a show of support for Josh Montgomery, who received a one-day suspension related to opinions he expressed to Premier David Eby in a letter. Josh Montgomery was not available to comment to media.

Several people also spoke strongly in favour of SOLID Outreach's work, including Bernice Kamano who identified herself as an Indigenous Outreach worker and is a member of the Kwakwaka'waka Nation.

Kamano said many people only see people who use drugs as drug addicts. She said many of the people she works with have a history with foster care and residential schools which leads to lack of connection.

"A lot of people don't understand this about this community. They are all alone. When they get high it is to escape from the reality of the pain they live with every day."

She said she's been cooperating with Mark Wilson and Phillips from SOLID for a number of years through her work.

"My hope for all of the people challenged by addiction is that one day, with the support of a community, doctors, nurses, that they can become healthy," she added. "That's the thing that people don't realize about people who live on the street. They look around and all they see is people shunning them, booing them. There's really no place for them to go, so SOLID is a good start."